TUNE IN NOW: Man arrested at Summerville apartment complex after fatal shooting

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Man arrested at Summerville apartment complex after fatal shooting
Officers say 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney is being housed at the Summerville Detention Center after a man was found dead Sunday night. Read more.
2. Father and son safe after being rescued from a sinking boat on Lake Moultrie
Rescuers say a small bass boat was taking on water as a father and his young son were out fishing. More at 5 a.m.
3. Civil Rights group to hold news conference on video showing 12-year old boy being assaulted inside convenience store
The clerk has been charged in the incident. Read more.
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.More >>
Police with the Summerville Police Department have been seen putting up crime tap at an apartment complex.More >>
Firefighters with the Summerville Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, they confirm. The fire is at Summer Pine Apartments on Diana Court in Summerville. This is a developing story. Check back for details. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
A father and son were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday evening in Cross.More >>
