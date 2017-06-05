Father, son rescued from sinking boat in Berkeley County

A father and son were rescued from a sinking boat on Lake Moultrie Sunday evening.

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad says it was called to the area of Blacks Camp in Cross for a report of a sinking boat shortly before 5:30 p.m.



A man's small bass boat began taking on water while he was out on the lake with his young son, officials say. That's when he called 9-1-1 for help from his cell phone.

Assisted by The Department of Natural Resources and the Cross Rural Fire Department, the Berkeley County Rescue Squad found the sinking boat about thirty minutes into the search. By this time, the inside of the father and son's boat was about two to three feet deep in water.

Squad members picked up the father and son and safely carried them to Blacks Camp.

