Civil rights group to hold news conference on video of 12-year-old being kicked by store employee

The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year-old boy being kicked by a store employee.

Store clerk Azmi Abdelrahaman, 19, is charged with third-degree assault after a boy's mother said he suffered a fractured leg in an incident Friday night at Uncle Sam's Mart on Spruill Avenue.

Djaris Porcher was not there when the incident happened but says her son went to the store around 9:30 p.m. Friday to purchase snacks and boiled peanuts for her and his sister. She says her son asked Abdelrahman for help finding the peanuts and took out his cell phone for a photo of the snack to assist with a language barrier.

Abdelrahman is back at the store where it happened and says he kicked the boy because he was upset, but says he didn't kick the child in the leg.

"They start asking me some questions that I did not understand," Abdelrahman said. "I was asking them to explain to me what's going on so they started making fun of me because of the English and they start taking a video of me."

"I know it's big mistake to touch a little kid, but I did not touch his leg," Abdelrahman added.

NAN and other groups began speaking out about what they call "predatory" convenience stores two months ago after a video of a suspected shoplifter being detained with guns, a sword, and a stick by associates at a store on Dorchester Road was shared thousands of times on social media.

In May, the group said it would continue to call for the store's closure and for other local businesses to contribute more to the communities in which they set up shop.

The National Action Network and the boy's mother will hold the news conference at 10 a.m. in front of the store.

