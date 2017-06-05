Crews extinguish West Ashley house fire

The American Red Cross says it is assisting a Charleston family whose home was damaged in a fire.

The Charleston Fire Department was called to a home on Browning Road, off Magnolia Road, Sunday evening, according to the Red Cross.

The organization is helping the three adults living in the home with financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials, in addition to comfort kits with personal hygiene items.

