Police: Man wanted for stealing golf cart

The Isle of Palms Police Department is looking for a man who they say was seen stealing a golf cart belonging to a 96-year-old resident.

Police say that he is around six feet tall and has brown hair and beard. Reports say that he also appears to have tattoo sleeves on both arms.

If anyone can identify this man, the Isle of Palms Police Department asks that you contact Detective Sgt. Baldrick at 843-886-6522 or sbaldrick@iop.net