CSX releases list of of railroad crossings scheduled for repair

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

CSX has released a list of railroad crossings scheduled to close for repair in 2017.

Officials say each crossing will be closed for two to five days depending on unforeseen issues or weather. Traffic will be rerouted around the closures. 

Dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions.

Find the locations below: 

City County Hwy Street Exp. closure date
ST STEPHENS BERKELEY SR-45 CHURCH STREET 5-Jun
ST STEPHENS BERKELEY SR-27 OLD MILL ROAD 8-Jun
BONNEAU BERKELEY SR-8-41 FORTY ONE ROAD 12-Jun
BONNEAU BERKELEY BLACK OAK ROAD 15-Jun
BONNEAU BERKELEY FIELDSTONE LANE 19-Jun
BONNEAU BERKELEY OLD BLACK OAK ROAD 22-Jun
MONCKS CORNER BERKELEY S-50 OAKLEY ROAD 26-Jun
HANAHAN BERKELEY STOKES ROAD 3-Jul
NORTH CHARLESTON CHARLESTON REMOUNT ROAD 16-May
NORTH CHARLESTON CHARLESTON MONTAGUE AVENUE 6-Jul

