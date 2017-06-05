CSX releases list of of railroad crossings scheduled for repair

CSX has released a list of railroad crossings scheduled to close for repair in 2017.

Officials say each crossing will be closed for two to five days depending on unforeseen issues or weather. Traffic will be rerouted around the closures.

Dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions.

Find the locations below:

City County Hwy Street Exp. closure date ST STEPHENS BERKELEY SR-45 CHURCH STREET 5-Jun ST STEPHENS BERKELEY SR-27 OLD MILL ROAD 8-Jun BONNEAU BERKELEY SR-8-41 FORTY ONE ROAD 12-Jun BONNEAU BERKELEY BLACK OAK ROAD 15-Jun BONNEAU BERKELEY FIELDSTONE LANE 19-Jun BONNEAU BERKELEY OLD BLACK OAK ROAD 22-Jun MONCKS CORNER BERKELEY S-50 OAKLEY ROAD 26-Jun HANAHAN BERKELEY STOKES ROAD 3-Jul NORTH CHARLESTON CHARLESTON REMOUNT ROAD 16-May NORTH CHARLESTON CHARLESTON MONTAGUE AVENUE 6-Jul

