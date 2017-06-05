Lane closures scheduled on US-17

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says to expect minor delays while crews install new traffic recording equipment in the area.

Lane closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.

