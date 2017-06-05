Palmetto Disaster Recovery to help Hurricane Matthew victims

Palmetto Disaster Recovery will be all across the Lowcountry as well as the rest of the state to assist the victims of Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.

Disaster Care Managers will guide those eligible through the process of creating and carrying out an Individualized Recovery Plan that helps identifies resources, support services and step-by-step actions to take to help recover from Hurricane Matthew.

The goal is to help people find solutions to long-term recovery needs such as housing, financial services, health needs and emotional and spiritual well-being. Managers will also conduct follow-up activities to keep track of people's progress and serve as an advocate for them.

To be eligible, one must have an unmet need, such as the loss of a house, that was caused by the 2016 hurricane or live in one of the 24 FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties.

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office does say, however, eligibility does not guarantee help and that Palmetto Disaster Recovery will prioritize those who are unable to recover on their own and have other special needs. Some of these factors include, but aren't limited to, disability and age.

To make an appointment or get more information about Palmetto Disaster Recovery, call 1-888-860-7137 or email contact@palmettodisasterrecovery.com

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved