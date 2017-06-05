Palmetto Disaster Recovery to help Hurricane Matthew victims

Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.More >>
Palmetto Disaster Recovery will be all across the Lowcountry as well as the rest of the state to assist the victims of Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.More >>
CSX has released a list of railroad crossings scheduled to close for repair in 2017.More >>
Community activists are calling for the closure of another North Charleston convenience store after a 12-year-old they say was looking to buy snacks was kicked by a clerk.More >>
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.More >>
