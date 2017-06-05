The Citadel Inks Home-And-Homes With Towson, Elon

The Citadel football team has set home-and-home series with Towson and Elon, athletic director Jim Senter announced Monday.

The Bulldogs and Tigers will meet in Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018, and in Johnson Hagood Stadium for the 2019 season opener. The Citadel will play at Elon’s Rhodes Stadium on Sept. 7, 2019, and then host the Phoenix to open the 2020 season. The Bulldogs are meeting Towson for the first time in program history and lead the all-time series with former SoCon foe Elon 8-5. The Citadel has an all-time record of 33-43 against current members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

The additions of Towson and Elon round out The Citadel’s 2018 and 2019 schedules. In addition to a competitive Southern Conference slate each season, the Bulldogs host Charleston Southern and travel to Alabama in 2018 before hosting Charleston Southern and playing at Georgia Tech in 2019.

Season tickets are currently on sale for The Citadel’s 2017 campaign. In addition to tickets for each home game, season-ticket holders have the ability to preorder tickets for the Bulldogs’ Nov. 18 game at Clemson. The Citadel Ticket Office is located in the lobby of McAlister Field House and is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Fans can also call the ticket office at 843-953-DOGS (3647) or visit citadelsports.com/tickets for more information.

The Bulldogs begin their 2017 season with two straight home games, facing Newberry on Sept. 2 in the season opener before hosting Presbyterian on Sept. 9. The home schedule also includes an Oct. 7 Parents Day matchup against Mercer, an Oct. 14 NCAA FCS Playoffs rematch with Wofford, the Oct. 28 Homecoming contest against VMI and Senior Day against Western Carolina on Nov. 4.