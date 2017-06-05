Police: Bomb threat may have been diversion ahead of bank robbery

Dramatic surveillance images show a bank robber pointing a gun at the face of a teller moments after Andrews Police responded to a bomb threat.

Police are searching for the person who robbed the TD Bank on South Morgan Avenue shortly after noon Monday, according to Andrews Police Chief Melvin Garrett.

Surveillance footage shows the robber wearing a mask.

Police say just before the bank robbery happened, a bomb threat had been called in to a nearby grocery store. Units quickly arrived, cordoned off the area and cleared the building, Garrett said. The Horry County Bomb Squad responded to check for explosive devices.

Moments after crews were on the scene of the bomb threat, they learned of the robbery.

Garrett while he could not confirm the two incidents were related, "it would appear that the bomb threat was called in as a diversion."

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Andrews Police Department at 843-264-5223 or the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102.

