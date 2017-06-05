Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Injuries, delays reported in deputy-involved crash

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A crash involving a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy slowed traffic on Maybank Highway Monday evening.

The crash was reported at 6:08 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers. The crash happened on Maybank at Riverland Drive.

Minor injuries have been reported, according to deputies.

Motorists in the area were advised to expect delays.

