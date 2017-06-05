FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Injuries, delays reported in deputy-involved crash

Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.More >>
Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.More >>
A crash involving a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy slowed traffic on Maybank Highway Monday evening.More >>
A crash involving a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy slowed traffic on Maybank Highway Monday evening.More >>
Dramatic surveillance images show a bank robber pointing a gun at the face of a teller moments after Andrews Police responded to a bomb threat.More >>
Dramatic surveillance images show a bank robber pointing a gun at the face of a teller moments after Andrews Police responded to a bomb threat.More >>
More than 70 people in the greater Charleston area are receiving help from the American Red Cross following several apartment and house fires over the weekend.More >>
More than 70 people in the greater Charleston area are receiving help from the American Red Cross following several apartment and house fires over the weekend.More >>
Charleston County Council expected to tackle the so-called "party farms" controversy on Tuesday night.More >>
Charleston County Council expected to tackle the so-called "party farms" controversy on Tuesday night.More >>