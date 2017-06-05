New South Carolina residents face gas tax-related fee hike after July 1

Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“If you register your car after July 1, you’ll go to the county you live and pay your taxes and go to the DMV to get your tag. At that point, rather than pay a $24 fee, which is what you pay now, you’re going to pay a $250 fee,” Dorchester County Auditor J. J. Messervy said.

“Crap that’s a lot! That’s, that’s almost exorbitant,” one new South Carolinian said.

This fee is for people who register in South Carolina for the first time. The fee will be separate from your vehicle taxes and will only be paid at the DMV, meaning your total cost is about to be ten times higher.

“I know because I have to register my car from out of state I already have to pay about $250 and adding another $200 to that, yea,” one new South Carolinian said.

The fee is part of the gas tax bill that South Carolina just passed, and one portion of the bill states “The Department of Motor Vehicles shall transfer eighty percent of every fee collected on motor vehicles pursuant to subsections (B) and (C), but not to exceed two hundred forty dollars, to the Department of Transportation to be allocated to the state-funded resurfacing program.”

“This is a huge change as far as that’s concerned," Messervy said. "When you talk about the gas tax, I believe it’s going up two cents per year where this is going to be a large fee to hit right away."

Rather than waiting until the last minute, Messervy advises that it’s best to do it early than pay the new and higher price.

“If you’re a person that needed to register your car and hadn’t had an opportunity or whatever else, this is a time for you to save yourself $250 on every vehicle you own,” Messervy said.

