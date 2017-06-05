CCSD superintendent addresses controversy, promises action

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait delivered a video message for the end of the school year. (Source: CCSD)

The leader of Charleston County's schools says more work needs to be done to make sure children in the Lowcountry get the best education.

In a video released Monday, Charleston County Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait talked about the controversy over principals and school staff members being shuffled.

"I have failed to adequately fight and involve your viewpoints," she said in the video.

Concerns about the changes led to parent protests, and Postlewait said she is listening.

"I've heard from many of you on this point and you're right," Postlewait said. "I want to thank those of you who have so graciously shared your insights, advice, ideas for corrective action, and encouragement. Right away we must change our approach."

Postlewait says over the next six weeks, the district will hold meetings to hear from teachers, parents and community members about what should be done to better the district.

Plans will then be presented to the Board of Education.

