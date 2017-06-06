Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/5)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .269 with 12 HR's and 26 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with 2 RBI in a 4-2 win over the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .278 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 6 innings giving up 8 hits, 2 runs with 2 walks and 6 K's in a 4-2 win over St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 K's in 14 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 5-1 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 11 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-0 win over Jupiter. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 8.53 ERA and 8 K's in 6.1 innings.