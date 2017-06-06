Dorchester County holding drill at Ashley Ridge High School

Dorchester County is conducting a mass casualty drill at Ashley Ridge High School.



Officials say the exercise scenario is an active fire in the cafeteria.



As part of the exercise, about 40 volunteers will be taken to Trident Hospital and/or Summerville Medical Center by Dorchester County EMS or Joint Base Charleston, according to the county Public Information Officer. Both hospital facilities will be exercising their mass casualty plans as part of the exercise.

The simulation began at 7 a.m.

"Conducting Full Scale Exercises allows Dorchester County and partnering agencies the opportunity to assess personnel, procedural, equipment, supply and training needs, as well as to practice inter-agency communication and operations," a press release states.

