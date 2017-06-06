Dorchester County holding drill at Ashley Ridge High School

Crews are responding to a blaze on the 600 block of East Bay Street, according to the Charleston Police Department. Columbus at East Bay has been closed to traffic as firefighters respond. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Dorchester County will conduct a Full Scale Mass Casualty Exercise at Ashley Ridge High School Tuesday.More >>
The leader of Charleston County's schools says more work needs to be done to make sure children in the Lowcountry get the best education.More >>
After a year of discussion, a construction company has abandoned its plans for the Lorelei project.More >>
