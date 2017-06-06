Dorchester County rescue workers complete mass casualty drill

Dorchester County conducted a mass casualty drill at Ashley Ridge High School Tuesday morning.



The exercise scenario was a gas explosion and active fire in the school cafeteria.



As part of the drill, prosthetic injuries and fake blood were placed on around 40 volunteers. The volunteers played injured patients and were triaged by Dorchester County EMS or Joint Base Charleston first responders before being taken to Trident Hospital and/or Summerville Medical Center.



Both hospital facilities exercised their mass casualty plans as part of the simulation.



"Conducting Full-Scale Exercises allows Dorchester County and partnering agencies the opportunity to assess personnel, procedural, equipment, supply and training needs, as well as to practice inter-agency communication and operations," a press release states.

