Dorchester County to hold drill at Ashley Ridge High School

Dorchester County will conduct a mass casualty drill at Ashley Ridge High School Tuesday.



Officials say the exercise scenario is an active fire in the cafeteria.



As part of the exercise, about 40 volunteers will be taken to Trident Hospital and/or Summerville Medical Center by Dorchester County EMS or Joint Base Charleston, according to the county Public Information Officer. Both hospital facilities will be exercising their mass casualty plans as part of the exercise.

Dorchester School District Two will test the Emergency Alert Notification System for Ashley Ridge High School. All notifications will include a reminder that they are part of a drill.

The simulation will begin at 7 a.m.

"Conducting Full Scale Exercises allows Dorchester County and partnering agencies the opportunity to assess personnel, procedural, equipment, supply and training needs, as well as to practice inter-agency communication and operations," a press release states.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.