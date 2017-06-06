Dorchester County to hold drill at Ashley Ridge High School

Dorchester County will conduct a Full Scale Mass Casualty Exercise at Ashley Ridge High School Tuesday.More >>
Dorchester County will conduct a Full Scale Mass Casualty Exercise at Ashley Ridge High School Tuesday.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Lawyers will meet Tuesday ahead of jury selection in the case of a South Carolina man accused of trying to join Isis.More >>
Lawyers will meet Tuesday ahead of jury selection in the case of a South Carolina man accused of trying to join Isis.More >>
The leader of Charleston County's schools says more work needs to be done to make sure children in the Lowcountry get the best education.More >>
The leader of Charleston County's schools says more work needs to be done to make sure children in the Lowcountry get the best education.More >>
Charleston County Council expected to tackle the so-called "party farms" controversy on Tuesday night.More >>
Charleston County Council expected to tackle the so-called "party farms" controversy on Tuesday night.More >>