Lawyers to meet in case of SC man accused of trying to join ISIS

Zakaryia Abdin (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Lawyers will meet Tuesday ahead of jury selection in the case of a Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS. 

The FBI arrested 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin at the Charleston International Airport in March as he attempted to board a flight to Jordan. 

Unsealed court documents state Abdin told an undercover agent he pledged to ISIS in 2014 and needed help getting out of the country under the guise of a vacation. Abdin told the agent he was willing to commit a terrorist attack on U.S. soil if he couldn't travel overseas and also referenced the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. 

