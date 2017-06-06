College of Charleston board approves tuition increase

Students at the College of Charleston will see their tuition increase in the 2017-18 academic year.

Beginning fall semester 2017, full-time undergraduate students from South Carolina will pay $5,999 per semester in tuition – an increase of $306. Out-of-state, full-time undergraduate students will pay $15,193 per semester in tuition at the oldest educational institution south of Virginia – an increase of $421, according to The College.

In-state students in the Graduate School of the University of Charleston, S.C. will pay $337 more per semester and out-of-state students will see an increase of $463.

The school says the increases for undergraduate and graduate students will help it continue implementing parts of its 10-year strategic plan, which will end in 2020.

"The strategic plan addresses efforts to strengthen the College’s academic quality, increase diversity and inclusion efforts and much more," according to a news release.

The College of Charleston expects to continue to rank sixth for in-state tuition among the state's 13 four-year public universities.

