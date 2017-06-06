Report: Summerville shooting incident may have started with sale of fake weed

Investigators say the case of a man shot and killed at a Summerville apartment complex may have started with the sale of fake marijuana.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Gates of Summerville Apartments Sunday night to find a man lying in blood in front of one of the buildings.

The victim’s roommate says the man realized shortly after returning his apartment Sunday that weed he purchased from a neighbor was fake, and set out to confront the seller. The roommate went with him and saw him get shot by 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney, according to an incident report.

Pinckney was arrested along with 18-year-old Robert Smalls, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The shooting suspect was denied bond on a murder charge Monday and given a $100,000 surety bond on a weapons charge. Smalls was given a $30,000 surety bond for his drug charge.

