Prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against accused terrorist

Federal prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against a Ladson teenager accused of trying to join ISIS.



The announcement came during a status hearing Tuesday morning for 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin, who was arrested at the Charleston International Airport in March.



Authorities say he was about to board a flight to the Middle East where he hoped to go to battle against American soldiers.



Judge Richard Gergel delayed setting a trial date for Abdin at a Monday morning hearing, saying there was a large amount of classified evidence involving national security.



Gergel told the court that he needs to determine how to store the information in a sealed file.



"Obviously this is new to all of us, we want to get it right," Gergel said.



As it stands now, Abdin faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

