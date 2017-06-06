Quantcast

Project Cool Breeze to provide fans, air conditioners to older people in need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Older people battling the summer heat may qualify for a free air conditioner through Project Cool Breeze. 

In response to a number of heat-related deaths, South Carolina Representative William Gilliard started Project Cool Breeze in 1999 to provide new fans and air conditioners to persons 60 years or older in the tri-county area. The mission continues in 2017. 

If you're in need of a fan or air conditioner, call 843-720-1987.

