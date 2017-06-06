Alternative to jail reopens for those suffering mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness

A newly-reopened center will provide law enforcement officers alternatives to jail in dealing with people suffering from mental illnesses, substance abuse and homelessness.

The Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center reopened it's Tri-county Crisis Stabilization Center, located in downtown Charleston at 5 Charleston Center Dr.

The center has 10 beds and will serve people 18 and older. The average stay time is between three days and two weeks.

The goal is to divert non-violent and medically stable people from emergency departments inpatient hospital beds and detention centers, according to a press release.

It's also an effort to improve the criminal justice system and to safely lower the jail population.

As part of the center's services, law enforcement will have access to a clinician 24 hours a day seven days a week to seek assistance with how to handle certain cases. The officer can provide options other than jail time that include a short-term psychiatric treatment bed at the center, detox or sobering services, housing assistance and more.

The Tri-county Crisis Stabilization Center is in collaboration among several agencies in the Lowcountry who are addressing the need to help people get proper care.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is involved in this effort.

Officials say the service is one of six core jail reform strategies supported by a $2.25 million grant. It's also funded by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, MUSC, Roper Saint Francis, the Charleston Center, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the Berkeley Mental Health Center and the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

