Police pursue a pair of purse pilferers

Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing multiple handbags from the Gucci store on Market Street Tuesday morning

Charleston City Police released still from surveillance video showing the suspected men as well as the car used

They say they believe the car is a 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with the Georgia license plate CVH2045.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Lucas R. Huffman at 843-579-6433 or huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov.