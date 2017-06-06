All downtown Charleston roads reopened after flooding

Quantcast

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All downtown Charleston roads that were closed because of flooding Tuesday afternoon have reopened.

At the height of heavy rains, more than a dozen roadways were partially blocked or closed completely because of flooding. The conditions continued into the night because of high tide, which came at 7:05 p.m., that prevented the flood waters from clearing out.

