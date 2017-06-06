Quantcast

LOOK HERE: Flooding closes more downtown roads - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

LOOK HERE: Flooding closes more downtown roads

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Google.com Source: Google.com
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Heavy rains prompted road closures in downtown Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at least one lane is closed on the following roads:

  • Ashley Avenue between Calhoun and Bennett Streets
  • The Market
  • Colonial Street at Tradd Street and Broad Street
  • Coming Street at Beaufain Street
  • Beaufain Street in front of Memminger Elementary
  • All lanes of Bull Street between Smith Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • All lanes of Huger Street at King Street
  • All lanes of King Street between Congress and Moultrie
  • All lanes of President Street between the Crosstown and Line Street
  • All lanes of Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street
  • All lanes of Huger Street at King Street

A flood advisory remains in effect for Charleston and Berkeley County until 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly