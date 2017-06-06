LOOK HERE: Flooding closes more downtown roads

Heavy rains prompted road closures in downtown Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at least one lane is closed on the following roads:

Ashley Avenue between Calhoun and Bennett Streets

The Market

Colonial Street at Tradd Street and Broad Street

Coming Street at Beaufain Street

Beaufain Street in front of Memminger Elementary

All lanes of Bull Street between Smith Street and Rutledge Avenue

All lanes of Huger Street at King Street

All lanes of King Street between Congress and Moultrie

All lanes of President Street between the Crosstown and Line Street

All lanes of Ashley Avenue at Fishburne Street

A flood advisory remains in effect for Charleston and Berkeley County until 5:30 p.m.

