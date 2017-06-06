FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Charleston, Berkeley Co. flood advisory extended again to 7:45 p.m.

A flood advisory for Charleston and Berkeley Counties has been extended a third time and will now expire at 7:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory was originally set to expire at 4 p.m. but was then extended until 5:30 p.m. and again until 6:45 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar continued to indicate light to occasionally moderate extending from Adams Run and Yonges Island northeast through Charleston Harbor to Isle of Palms and Wild Dunes.

Much of this area has received between two and four inches of rain since mid afternoon.

Although the heaviest rains have ended, the risk for minor flooding persists as the approaching high tide at 7:05 p.m. will prevent the drainage of flood waters.

Many roads remain closed due across much of the Downtown Charleston area and additional road closures could occur. If you encounter a police barricade across a roadway, do not cross it under any circumstances.

Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston, Hollywood, Isle Of Palms, Johns Island and West Ashley.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.