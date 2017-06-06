FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood advisory extended until 5:30 p.m.

LOOK HERE: Flooding closes more downtown roads

A flood advisory for Charleston and Berkeley Counties has been extended until 5:30 p.m.

The advisory was originally set to expire at 4 p.m.

At 3:52 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar continued to indicate showers and thunderstorms with torrential rains extending from near Adams Run through Downtown Charleston to Dewees Island.

As much as two to three inches of rain has fallen in some areas and minor flooding has been reported in some spots, especially in Downtown Charleston where several road closures continue.

The risk for minor flooding will continue through 5:30 p.m. as additional showers and thunderstorms impact the area. If traveling in Downtown Charleston during rush hour, be alert for additional road closures.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston, Hollywood, Isle Of Palms, Johns Island and West Ashley.

