Flood advisory for Charleston, Berkeley Counties expires

A flood advisory for Charleston and Berkeley Counties has expired hours after it was initially scheduled to do so.

The advisory was originally set to expire at 4 p.m. but was then extended until 5:30 p.m., then until 6:45 p.m., and then again until 7:45 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., National Weather Service Doppler radar continued to indicate light to occasionally moderate extending from Adams Run and Yonges Island northeast through Charleston Harbor to Isle of Palms and Wild Dunes.

Much of this area received between two and four inches of rain since mid-afternoon.

Even after the heaviest rains ended, the risk of minor flooding persisted as the high tide approached at 7:05 p.m.

Many roads remained closed across much of the Downtown Charleston area and additional road closures could occur. Motorists who encountered a police barricade across a roadway were advised not to cross it under any circumstances.

Some locations that were expected to experience flooding during the watch included Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston, Hollywood, Isle Of Palms, Johns Island and West Ashley.

