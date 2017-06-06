RiverDogs rained out, will play two Wednesday

With rains continuing to come down at Joe Riley Park, the Charleston RiverDogs’ opener against Asheville was postponed on Tuesday night. The RiverDogs and Tourists will play a pair of seven-inning games starting at 6:05pm on Wednesday evening at The Joe.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night’s game can redeem them at the box office for tickets for any other remaining game (excluding July 3) this season pending availability.

Tomorrow’s 6:05pm doubleheader can be caught via online streaming audio at the Charleston RiverDogs TuneIn Radio station and on MiLB.tv. The broadcast will go live on air on WTMA 1250 AM starting at 7pm.

-per Charleston RiverDogs