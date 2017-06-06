Law enforcement to practice hurricane evacuation lane reversals Wednesday

With hurricane season underway, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and several local and state agencies will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise Wednesday.

Crews will test lane reversal plans for interstate highways across the state, but traffic flow will not actually be reversed during the exercise.

The practice makes it easier and safer for residents in the event a hurricane requires an evacuation.

Officials stress the exercise is merely a drill and will not affect traffic flow.

Lanes were most recently reversed in October as Hurricane Matthew approached the Charleston coastline.

