TAKE A STAND: London Terror Attack

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Source: AP)

Great Britain is again reeling after a second terror attack in two weeks, the third in three months.

Whether the truck and knife attack on London Bridge and in the Borough Market was the work of ISIS or simply ISIS-inspired is still being investigated, we do know it was deadly and cowardly terrorism.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blames the attacks on too much tolerance of extremism.

Whatever the reason, this is yet another attack on freedom worldwide.

There seems to be a lot of finger-pointing around the world. Instead of the blame game, countries should work together to try and prevent these attacks from happening again.

