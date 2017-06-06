"Post-Blast" training underway in Berkeley County

A flood advisory for Charleston and Berkeley Counties has been extended a third time and will now expire at 7:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.More >>
Federal prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against a Ladson teenager accused of trying to join ISIS.
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are in Berkeley County training local first responders on how to handle an explosion scene.
Law enforcement officers, family and friends from across the state gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges.
A local center is open that will provide law enforcement officers alternatives to jail in dealing with people suffering from mental illnesses, substance abuse and homelessness.
