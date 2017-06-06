More than 1,500 Cane Bay homes without water after crew damages water line

More than 1,500 homes in the Cane Bay area are without water after a contractor struck a water line Tuesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. along Cane Bay Boulevard, according to Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moseley. The water outage impacts Lindera Preserve at Cane Bay down to the Del Webb community, she said.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the line.

It is not yet clear how soon water will be restored. But Moseley said it is likely a boil water advisory will be issued as a safety precaution when the repair is complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

