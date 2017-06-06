More than 1,500 Cane Bay homes without water after crew damages water line

Some Cane Bay residents are without water after a contractor struck a water line Tuesday night.More >>
A flood advisory for Charleston and Berkeley Counties has been extended a third time and will now expire at 7:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.More >>
Federal prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against a Ladson teenager accused of trying to join ISIS.More >>
Heavy rains prompted road closures in downtown Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are in Berkeley County training local first responders on how to handle an explosion scene.More >>
