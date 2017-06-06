Repairs to damaged Cane Bay water line complete; Boil water advisory in effect

Approximately 400 Cane Bay homes are under a boil water advisory after a construction crew damaged a water line in the area.

As of 11 p.m., the line had been repaired and everyone in the area should have their water restored by 11:45 p.m., Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.

The boil water advisory will be in place for residents in the Del Webb and Lindera Preserve at Cane Bay communities as a precaution until the water can be tested to make sure it is safe to drink.

More than 1,500 homes in the Cane Bay area were initially left without water after a contractor struck a water line on Cane Bay Boulevard at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Moldenhauer said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., approximately 415 homes were still without water.

Boil water advisory in effect for Del Webb & Lindera Preserve at Cane Bay. Right now 415 w/o water in #berkeleycounty as crews repair break — Berkeley County SC (@BerkeleySCGov) June 7, 2017

Crews were on the scene working to repair the line.

Boil water advisories are often issued to make sure the water supply was not contaminated during a water line break.

