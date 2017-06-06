Quantcast

Repairs to damaged Cane Bay water line complete; Boil water advisory in effect

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Approximately 400 Cane Bay homes are under a boil water advisory after a construction crew damaged a water line in the area.

As of 11 p.m., the line had been repaired and everyone in the area should have their water restored by 11:45 p.m., Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.

The boil water advisory will be in place for residents in the Del Webb and Lindera Preserve at Cane Bay communities as a precaution until the water can be tested to make sure it is safe to drink.

More than 1,500 homes in the Cane Bay area were initially left without water after a contractor struck a water line on Cane Bay Boulevard at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Moldenhauer said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., approximately 415 homes were still without water.

Crews were on the scene working to repair the line.

Boil water advisories are often issued to make sure the water supply was not contaminated during a water line break. 

