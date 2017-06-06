Quantcast

Troopers: Person ejected from vehicle in I-26 crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving an ejection on I-26.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 213, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones. 

One westbound lane of traffic is closed because of the accident, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

