Crash shuts down northbound lanes on Ravenel Bridge

Charleston Police are working a multi-vehicle accident that has closed three lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

The crash in the northbound lanes involves three vehicles, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

All three northbound lanes are closed, he said.

Motorists are still able to access the bridge via the East Bay Street on-ramp, Francis said.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

