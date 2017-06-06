Lanes on Ravenel Bridge reopen following 3-vehicle crash

Charleston Police have cleared the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that closed three lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

The crash in the northbound lanes involved three vehicles, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and all lanes reopened shortly after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

