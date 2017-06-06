Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Charleston

Charleston Police are working a multi-vehicle accident that has closed three lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.More >>
Approximately 400 Cane Bay homes are under a boil water advisory after a construction crew damaged a water line in the area.More >>
Federal prosecutors plan to seek additional charges against a Ladson teenager accused of trying to join ISIS.More >>
Charleston County Council recognized the county's outgoing chief of emergency management operations Tuesday night for her service.More >>
Crews working to conserve the world's first successful combat submarine say they have discovered human remains inside the crew compartment.More >>
