Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Charleston

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Brooke Butler Source: Brooke Butler
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a structure fire in downtown Charleston.

The call about a structure fire on F Street came in to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.

There is no immediate word on the extent of damage or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

