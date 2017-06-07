Human remains discovered as crews continue work on C.S.S. Hunley

Crews working to conserve the world's first successful combat submarine say they have discovered human remains inside the crew compartment.

The H. L. Hunley sank the U.S.S. Housatonic on the evening of Feb. 17, 1864, but after signaling to shore that the mission had been accomplished, the Hunley and its crew of eight disappeared.

The Hunley was discovered in 1995, and raised in 2000. Since then, an international team of scientists has worked to conserve the submarine and figure out exactly what caused it to sink.

The work has involved removing a layer of sand, sediment, shells and corrosion, called concretion, from its hull.

On Wednesday, cameras will be allowed to photograph the recently-exposed crew compartment.

The display will not be open to the public.

In September 2015, scientists gave South Carolinians their first look at the hull of the historic hand-cranked Civil War submarine in 150 years after nearly 1,200 pounds of concretion had been chipped away from the outside.

