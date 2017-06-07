Bullet tears through home, hitting teen in the head

Officers are investigating after a bullet tore through a North Charleston home and struck a 19-year-old in the head early Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Captain Ave., near Rivers and Cosgrove before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents of the home say they awoke to the sound of shots fired and found the victim in the back bedroom suffering a gunshot wound.

According to an incident report, the home looked to have been hit twice with one bullet through the wall.

A neighbor's Chevy was also hit and several shell casings were found in the roadway outside.

The incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.