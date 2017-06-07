With hurricane season underway, officials to hold lane reversal exercise

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will test lane reversal plans in a statewide hurricane evacuation exercise Wednesday.

No traffic lanes will actually be reversed, but law enforcement and traffic control devices will be deployed on Interstate 26 from the intersection of I-526 and I-26 in Charleston to I-77 and I-26 in Columbia.

Also in the Lowcountry, the exercise will simulate operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 leading out of Hilton Head and Beaufort, still without actually reversing lanes.

Aerial units from SLED, the Civil Air Patrol, the South Carolina National Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forestry Commission will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes.

The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic, officials say, but motorists should use caution with law enforcement and state personnel on the roads.

In October 2016, lanes of I-26 were reversed as the Lowcountry braced for Hurricane Matthew.

