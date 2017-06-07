Arrest made in May Lincolnville shooting

A man accused in a May shooting that injured one person has been captured, officials say.

Timothy Alan Large, 35, was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime following an incident in Lincolnville on May 25. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The victim says Large shot at him on East Cain Street when he went to pick someone up. Large emerged from the woods and started to bang on the passenger window with a handgun before opening the door and shooting at the victim, grazing his head, according to an affidavit.

Large will face a judge in bond court Wednesday morning.

