State Rep. Seth Whipper leaving House to serve as magistrate judge

After over 20 years, State Representative Seth Whipper will leave the South Carolina House to serve as a magistrate judge in Charleston County.

The Democrat from North Charleston has served in the House since 1995, representing parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.

"We will miss Rep. Whipper's leadership in Charleston and look forward to electing a new generation of leadership to follow in his footsteps," Charleston County Democratic Party Chairman Brady Quirk-Garvan said.

“Not many leaders can do or say so much with a glance or a smile—Representative Whipper's smile has been a hallmark of his public service,” South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson said in a statement Wednesday morning. “His dedication and advocacy for his constituents will be missed in the General Assembly.”

A special election will be held sometime after Whipper's official exit.

