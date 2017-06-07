Byron Maxwell to sponsor free football camp

A Fort Dorchester High School grad and Miami Dolphins' cornerback wants to help other young men achieve their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Byron Maxwell is going to sponsor a free football camp Saturday at 8 a.m. at Baptist Hill Middle/High School.

There will be spectator sports for the crowd to raise money for the Maxwell's Way Foundation, which promotes education and community involvement.

Before landing with the Dolphins, Maxwell started his career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he played from 2011-2014 then played for the Philadelphia Eagles the following season.

In 2013 during Super Bowl XLVIII, Maxwell forced a fumble in the third quarter that helped seal the victory for the Seahawks against the Denver Broncos. He finished the game with four tackles.

