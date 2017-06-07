Quantcast

Crews responding to fire in Awendaw

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a fire in Awendaw.

Charleston County dispatchers say a blaze was called in on the 1300 block of Chandler Road off of N Hwy 17 shortly after 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.  

