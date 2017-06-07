Fire destroys Awendaw home, kills three pets

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department was called to a blaze at a home on James Weston Road off of Chandler Road just after 10 a.m.

Awendaw Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said when units arrived the home was engulfed in flames. Bowers said family members were at a doctor's appointment when the fire broke out.

A neighbor said the home was new, built just a few months ago.

Bowers said the structure is a modular home and it burned quickly. There were no injuries reported.

Family members said there were two dogs and a cat inside the home.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the pets' remains inside the home.

