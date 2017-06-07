Home taken by flames in Awendaw

A new build in Awendaw is a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department was called to a blaze at a home on James Weston Road off of Chandler Road just after 10 a.m.

Officials say the fire was knocked down quickly, but the home and its contents were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

