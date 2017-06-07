Quantcast

Parents located after woman finds child alone in Hanahan - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Parents located after woman finds child alone in Hanahan

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -

The parents of a toddler found alone in Hanahan have been located and an investigation is ongoing, officers say.

Officials say a woman found a male toddler in the area of Remount Road and Sumner Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The child was taken to the fire station on Yemans Hall Road and officers responded shortly after 9 a.m.

The child was taken to MUSC to be checked out. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly