Parents located after woman finds child alone in Hanahan

The parents of a toddler found alone in Hanahan have been located and an investigation is ongoing, officers say.

Officials say a woman found a male toddler in the area of Remount Road and Sumner Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The child was taken to the fire station on Yemans Hall Road and officers responded shortly after 9 a.m.

The child was taken to MUSC to be checked out.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

