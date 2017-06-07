Quantcast

Parents located after woman finds toddler alone in Hanahan

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) -

The parents of a toddler found on a sidewalk in Hanahan have been located and an investigation is ongoing, officers say.

A woman says she found the boy without shoes near the intersection of Sumner and Attaway in North Charleston around 8:30 a.m. 

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the situation at 9 a.m. and released a statement saying his parents were found later that morning. 

The child was taken to MUSC to be checked out. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

