Parents located after woman finds toddler alone in Hanahan

The parents of a toddler found on a sidewalk in Hanahan have been located and an investigation is ongoing, officers say.

A woman says she found the boy without shoes near the intersection of Sumner and Attaway in North Charleston around 8:30 a.m.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the situation at 9 a.m. and released a statement saying his parents were found later that morning.

The child was taken to MUSC to be checked out.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

